Here’s more information conclusively showing that President Trump won the 2020 election and Joe Biden cheated to win the race.

We reported a short time after the November 3rd election on the system glitches reported on Election Night live on TV. The pattern we found was that all the glitches went to Joe Biden:

The next day, on November 10th, we identified a report from a group at TheDonald.win where they identified a pattern within the election data where millions of votes were transferred from President Trump to Joe Biden (The President retweeted this post):

Then, couple days later, we found an analysis by an individual named Edward Solomon who identified at a precinct level the ballot switch from President Trump to Joe Biden:

Recently Solomon completed additional analysis of the following states at the precinct level – Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania. Solomon uncovered the Dominion software’s illegal algorithms by reverse-engineering the voting returns. His work and resulting evidence are unparalleled to any effort by anyone else to-date. He created the following affidavits with his results:

In Michigan alone, Solomon proves that 287,980 votes were flipped from Trump to Biden.

Here is Edward Solomon’s Evidentiary Paper on Michigan.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1UxxiGqcozWIE6w877yTByQPKO3QDU07HcxBc-Eglzso/edit

In Georgia, Solomon proves that 25,630 votes were flipped from Trump to Biden. Solomon’s work included the counties of Fulton, DeKalb, Cobb and others.

Here is Edward Solomon’s Evidentiary Paper on Georgia.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-j3msC3EQ0-dxpbN2lsKQm_SoaRrvXSo/view

In Pennsylvania, Solomon proves that 124,649 votes were flipped from Trump to Biden.

Here is Edward Solomon’s Evidentiary Paper on Pennsylvania.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1es0uSqp_AmuvicH-R1me-PIIRjKeSNJ2/view

In these three states there are enough ballots that were transferred from President Trump to Joe Biden that when reversed, the revised totals would prove clearly that President Trump won these three states. These three states result in President Trump winning the election.

Of course, we believe that these types of transfers from President Trump to Joe Biden occurred across the country. We also believe Joe Biden and anyone who supports Joe Biden after reviewing these reprots and numbers are cheaters.

