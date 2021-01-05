https://conservativebrief.com/fox-news-doocy-kilmeade-32223/

Fox News hosts Brian Kilmeade and Steve Doocy shot down President Donald Trump’s claims of mass voter fraud Monday after a phone call between the president and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger leaked.

Trump held a one-hour long phone call on Saturday with Raffensperger and state election officials on the 2020 election in his state over allegations of voter fraud.

Then, of course, someone from Raffensperger’s team leaked the call to the far-left Washington Post.

By Sunday, just 24 hours after the phone call, the Washington Post published a hit piece that featured the recording of the phone call.

After discussing the call, “Fox & Friends” co-host Ainsley Earhardt noted that “election integrity is extremely important” and “so many Republicans … feel like it was rigged.”

Kilmeade interjected and said that the push to not certify the Electoral College votes has “no shot of success.”

“That’s the case that Donald Trump and his lawyers have put out,” Doocy added. “They said there’s all this evidence, but they haven’t really produced the evidence. I read the entire one-hour and two-minute call the president had with Brad Raffensperger yesterday, and at one point the president was talking about how thousands of dead people voted, and the secretary of state down in Georgia said, ‘you know, Mr. President, we have looked into that. We could only find two people who were listed as dead who actually did the voting. And it was, you know, it was a mistake in the household.’”

Doocy agreed with Kilmeade’s assertion that objecting to the Electoral College certification will “probably not” make a difference, but said that those listening to Trump, who “is asking for loyalty,” will stand up one last time.

Kilmeade continued on to raise concerns about Trump’s Jan. 6 protest. The president has called supporters to Washington, D.C., to protest the certification process.

“Just the one other thing to bring up with all of this is that I just worry about – you have that along with the protest the president is calling for on Tuesday and Wednesday,” Kilmeade said. “I mean, this is the type of anarchy that doesn’t work for anybody, Republicans or Democrats, in the big picture. And I just think it’s up to the president’s legal team to produce what they’re telling them they have.”

“But so far there is just no proof of it, and just because you voted for the president doesn’t mean that this actual evidence exists,” he added before Doocy pointed out that many who support Trump have been using large platforms like TV or social media to push claims that lack evidence.

“Interestingly enough, that information is never entered into a court because you cannot present information to a court if you do not have the evidence,” Doocy said. “And so far we haven’t seen the evidence. Maybe today at noon they’re going to bring out the evidence but we haven’t seen the evidence.”

WATCH:

Ainsley Earhardt says that all the hearsay Republicans keep hearing from other Republicans makes Republicans “feel like it was rigged,” the implication being that Biden didn’t actually win because Republicans don’t feel like that’s what happened. pic.twitter.com/6xJCG5jmpQ — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 4, 2021

Fox & Friends worries that “that ‘it’s rigged’ thing” might diminish Republican turnout in the Georgia runoffs and hand victory to the Democratic candidates. pic.twitter.com/xT9RkXuk3l — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 4, 2021

