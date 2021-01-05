https://www.dailywire.com/news/fauci-says-its-likely-south-african-strain-already-in-u-s-not-concerned-about-vaccine-protection

The BBC reported noted: “South Africa recently pushed back against suggestions from the British government that its variant was more transmissible than the one in the UK. Scientists insist there is no evidence of that, nor that the mutations here have made the virus deadlier.”

Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock said Monday that he was concerned with new strains of the virus since they are more transmissible.

“I’m incredibly worried about the South African variant, and that’s why we took the action that we did to restrict all flights from South Africa,” Hancock told the BBC, CNBC News reported Monday.

“This is a very, very significant problem … and it’s even more of a problem than the U.K. new variant,” the health secretary added.

“Experts note that while the new variant spreads more easily, it does not appear to make it deadlier,” CNBC noted. “Nonetheless, the U.K.’s hospitals are under pressure from a dramatic rise in infections and admissions.”

