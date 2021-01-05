https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/capitol-faa-fbi/2021/01/05/id/1004415

The FBI and FAA are investigating an audio threat, broadcast on air traffic control frequencies Monday, that threatened to fly an airplane into the U.S. Capitol to avenge the death of Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani, CBS News reports.

In the audio, a computer-generated voice says, “We are flying a plane into the Capitol Wednesday. Soleimani will be avenged.”

The threat comes just a year after Soleimani was killed by a U.S. drone strike approved by President Donald Trump. Iranian leaders have in recent days said Trump himself would be dead “within a few days.”

The audio threat heard Monday is not considered credible, but breaching air traffic frequencies is a crime and can endanger airplane safety as it interferes with pilot communications.

Pilots were told to be alert for any aircraft deviating from their standard flight patterns on Wednesday.

No reason was given in the message for mention Wednesday, but it is the day a joint session of Congress is being held to certify the presidential election results.

Iran has repeatedly vowed to avenge Soleimani’s death.

