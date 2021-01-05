https://nationalfile.com/former-arkansas-governor-candidate-sears-bilderberg-tom-cotton-for-siding-with-biden-on-january-6/

Jan Morgan, the former Arkansas gubernatorial candidate, slammed Senator Tom Cotton for announcing he will not object to the Electoral College votes.

Senator Cotton announced late on Sunday evening that he will not be joining the other Republican Senators who will challenge the Electoral College vote certification during the joint session of Congress on January 6th, and will instead be siding with Joe Biden.

Despite Cotton saying that he “shares the concerns of many Arkansans about irregularities in the presidential election,” especially regarding mail-in voting, he cannot support the “overturning” of the Electoral College votes by Congress, as “the Founders entrusted our elections chiefly to the states… [and] to the people – not Congress.”

He claimed that if Congress overturned the results, then it would “not only exceed [their allotted power by the Constitution], but also establish unwise precedents.” Cotton argued that any objection to “certified” electoral votes would not give President Trump a second term, but only “embolden those Democrats who want to erode further our system of constitutional government.”

READ MORE: Trump Says He Hopes “Pence Comes Through for Us,” Warns “If He Doesn’t Come Through, I Won’t Like Him Quite as Much”

This did not go down well with Jan Morgan, the former Arkansas gubernatorial candidate and spokesperson for Citizens for Trump since before the President took the Republican nomination, who slammed Cotton in a Facebook post for his comments. She argued that the potential setting of precedents was completely irrelevant, as Democrats have “already undermined election integrity.”

“That’s what this is all about,” Morgan wrote. “You have failed the people of this state who elected you to REPRESENT THEM and you have FAILED to honor your oath of office to uphold the Constitution,” she continued, encouraging citizens of Arkansas to email the Senator and let him know that “we will VOTE HIM OUT if he doesn’t honor his oath!!!”

In a further post, Morgan noted that Cotton was an attendee of the globalist Bilderberg Conference in 2017. “That explains everything,” Morgan said. “”America First is not a mission of this elite, globalist organisation,” she added.

READ MORE: Senator Loeffler Announces She Will Object to Electoral College Votes If She Wins Tomorrow

Before Cotton had made his announcement, Morgan had called on the members of Congress from Arkansas, telling them that it was “not the time for you to turn your back on the people of our state and cower from your responsibility to your country”:

You are obligated to stand up and fight for the integrity of our election system, for the sake of our children, our grandchildren, and the men and women who came before us who died defending the constitutional republic. We the people of Arkansas demand you challenge the Electoral College vote certification in those states. We want to see that you are committed to this fight, because we are. Failure is not an option… To our United States Congressman, it is now or never. We pray you honour your oath to the Constitution and your commitment to the people of Arkansas. If you do not, we leave you with this message today. We will not forget your betrayal this election cycle. That is not a threat, it is a promise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

