Former RNC Chairman Michael Steele blew gas on prime-time election night television Tuesday during MSNBC’s coverage of the Georgia Senate runoffs.

Here’s Michael Steele farting on MSNBC pic.twitter.com/UABktNkxnC — Tristan Justice (@JusticeTristan) January 6, 2021

“It takes your breath away,” MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace said after Steele, who led the Republican Party from 2009 to 2011, leaned in discomfort on camera, letting one rip — though Wallace was likely responding to the commentary.

The prime-time moment comes just more than a year after California Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell audibly farted during an interview with Chris Matthews on the same network, triggering the hashtag “#FartGate” to trend on social media. One user even illustrated Swalwell’s gas with infrared.

