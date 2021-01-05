https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/FrankLuntz-Republicans-Georgia-Election/2021/01/05/id/1004363

Longtime Republican pollster Frank Luntz said on Tuesday that “the next 48 hours,” in which Georgia votes in its runoff elections and Congress meets to vote on the Electoral College certification, “are going to be among the worst for the GOP.”

Luntz said on CNBC’s “The Squawk” that Republicans lack the unity of the Democratic Party, as seen in Georgia, where two GOP senators are running for reelection.

“There is a greater divide in the Republican Party than there is in the Democratic Party,” he said. “The party is in the process of tearing itself apart and you don’t do that now, when you’re this close to the most important Senate election, literally, in a lifetime. Democrats are unified, Republicans are not, and that’s what gives them the advantage.”

He added, “I think the next 48 hours are going to be among the worst for the GOP.”

Luntz went on to note that President Donald Trump’s continued claims of voter fraud have discouraged his supporters in Georgia, while “Democrats are voting in record numbers over the last two, three weeks.”

He noted that “Republicans are being told to stay home and Donald Trump, when he shows up to deliver that final rallying cry, he spends as much time talking about his own election as he does about the Republicans.”

Luntz went on to predict that Trump will stay “active” in politics for “the next couple years,” while will present a challenge for the GOP.

“I think Trump is not only going to stay involved, I think he’s going to be active over the next couple years and that’s going to be very difficult for the Republican Party because Trump is already calling on primary challenges to incumbent Republicans in the Senate, in the House and for governor,” he said. “That spells a lot of chaos within the GOP at a moment when the public is saying to both political parties, ‘Just govern. Please, just govern.’”

