The Georgia twin senate runoff is going the way we expected.

The Democrats are going for the steal by any means necessary.

Poll observers in Fulton County on Tuesday were being blocked by barriers.

Single individuals were scanning and adjudicating ballots without Republican observers at the World Congress Center.

The Fulton County Republican Party took the fight to court and got an order from a Fulton County Superior Court Judge.

The judge ordered elections officials to allow poll monitors to be at least 10 feet away from the processing tables, inside the steel barriers.

However Fulton County elections officials are still blocking credentialed monitors from overseeing absentee ballots and verifying signatures despite the court order.

🚨URGENT🚨 Fulton County, GA. has BLOCKED our credentialed monitors from overseeing absentee ballots and verifying signatures! They are REQUIRED to allow our observers in by the superior court’s order. Don’t let them keep us shut out #MAGA warriors RT — spread the news ASAP! pic.twitter.com/nTMkeqeFWz — Defend Trump (@Defend_Trump) January 6, 2021

