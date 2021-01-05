https://babylonbee.com/news/georgia-dems-prepare-to-hit-emergency-pipe-burst-button-just-in-case/

Bill Clinton: ‘I Thought #MeToo Was A Pokemon’

June 5th, 2018

Governor Whitmer Deploys Fleet Of Probe Droids To Catch People Violating Lockdown

May 6th, 2020

Democrat Leaders Announce Brief Moratorium On Calling For Political Violence

October 26th, 2018

Fringe Conspiracy Theorist Believes Epstein Just Killed Himself

November 4th, 2019

Trump One-Ups Pelosi With 30-Foot-Tall Bible

June 4th, 2020

The Economist Apologizes After Labeling Ben Shapiro ‘Alt-Right’ Instead Of ‘Filthy Nazi’

March 28th, 2019

