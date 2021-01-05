https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Georgia-Runoff-Elections-Record/2021/01/05/id/1004379

The runoff election between Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and his Democrat opponent, Jon Ossoff, is set to end as the most expensive Senate race in U.S. history, according to reports made to the Federal Election Commission.

The race between Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and Rev. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, will end as the second-most expensive Senate race in history. A total of $830 million was spent between Perdue, Ossoff, Loeffler, Warnock and other outside groups in the races.

The FEC filings show that the Democratic candidates raised the most money, with Ossoff bringing in $139 million as of the middle of December, and Warnock raising $125 million. Perdue raised about $90 million by mid-November, while Loeffler raised $92 million, a figure that includes a self-loan of $23 million.

However, GOP outside groups outspent their Democratic counterparts by a 2-to-1 margin, spending about $230 million compared to Democrats’ $104 million, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

The Hill notes that nine of the 10 most expensive Senate races in history were held in 2020, with the only exception being the race between Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., and former Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., in 2018.

