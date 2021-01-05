https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-runoff-jones-black/2021/01/05/id/1004419

Republicans will learn things from the Georgia Senate runoffs, not the least being that African American men will become a major party force, according to Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, D, on Newsmax TV.

“The face of the Republican party is going to be African American men,” Jones told host Rob Schmitt on a Georgia runoff special on Tuesday night. “African American men, 2 million more voted for the president. The president has cracked the wall on getting African American men votes.

“But I did not see a significant effort for the African American community in terms of voter get out for the Republican candidates. They have not learned that yet. [Sen. Kelly] Loeffler nor [Sen. David] Perdue put together a real stiff team to go after the African American vote.”

Regardless of the outcome in the two runoffs, pitting Loeffler and Perdue against Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, respectively, Jones said the Peach State still leans Republican.

“Georgia’s still a red state, it’s not a blue state,” the conservative Democrat said. “What you’ve seen happen is you’ve seen the Democrats more organized and run as a pack. We have not seen that on the Republican side.

“You and I and others know there has been a split with the leadership of the Republicans, including with the president.”

Jones said repairing fractures within the party will require statewide Republicans officials to support one another.

“[Monday] night at the president’s rally, I actually only saw two statewide officers there, and that was Kelly Loeffler and [State Rep.] Bubba McDonald, who’s in a runoff himself, that should tell you a lot,” Jones said. “But I believe what they have done is awaken a sleeping giant. The Republicans got comfortable and the Democrats, they were more eager in this election than the Republicans.”

Jones took exception to remarks on Monday by Gabriel Sterling, the voting systems implementation manager for the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. Sterling spent most of his press conference refuting President Donald Trump’s claims about voter fraud in the presidential election.

“I wish that that individual with the secretary of state’s office had come out with all the information in terms of that secret deal he did with [voting rights activist] Stacey Abrams,” Jones said. “He usurped our authority as members of the general assembly. We’re the ones who set the state statues as it relates to elections.”

