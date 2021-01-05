https://www.oann.com/giants-sign-curt-casali-to-1-year-deal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=giants-sign-curt-casali-to-1-year-deal



FILE PHOTO: May 31, 2019; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Reds catcher Curt Casali (12) runs to first after hitting a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: David Kohl-USA TODAY Sports

January 5, 2021

The San Francisco Giants signed catcher Curt Casali to a one-year, $1.5 million contract Monday night.

The 32-year-old Casali spent the past three seasons with the Cincinnati Reds, serving as a backup catcher. He hit .224 with six homers and eight RBIs in 31 games last season.

In San Francisco, Casali is expected to be the No. 2 catcher behind Buster Posey. He will rejoin two pitchers with whom he worked in Cincinnati — right-handers Kevin Gausman and Anthony DeSclafani.

Casali has hit .230 with 37 homers and 105 RBIs in 328 career games with Cincinnati and the Tampa Bay Rays. Behind the plate, he has thrown out 27 percent of attempted base stealers (44 of 165).

–Field Level Media

