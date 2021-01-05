https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/stop-the-steal-rally-dc

On the radio show Tuesday, Glenn Beck shared a piece of important advice for any conservatives gathering in Washington, D.C., this week to attend the “Stop the Steal” rally or other protests in support of President Donald Trump.

Glenn warned protesters not to engage with Antifa or anyone else shouting at or harassing you. They are trying to get you to engage, which will then discredit everything you came to support.

They’re not there reason with you. They’re there to provoke you and they’re well trained to do so. Don’t let them. Don’t engage with them. Channel your inner Martin Luther King Jr. and just keep marching — or you’ll be the only thing the media will show and delegitimatize the entire movement.

