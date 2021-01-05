https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/01/04/gop-rep-roy-right-now-were-in-a-cold-civil-war-full-scale-hot-conflict-if-dems-win-ga/

Monday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) warned of dire consequences if Republicans fail to hold on to the two U.S. Senate seats up in Georgia on Tuesday.

Roy told Fox News Channel host Tucker Carlson the division in the country could escalate from the current state of “cold civil war” to “full-scale hot.”

“[T]he American people are rightfully angry,” he said. “The American people are angry about big government, but they’re also angry about Big Tech. They’re angry about corporations that are stomping all over small businesses, local governments that are shutting down small businesses and putting them out of work. Now, they’ve seen issues in elections that are reducing their faith in elections that matter for democracy and for our country.”

“But here’s the thing: What happens tomorrow in Georgia — if we have Democratically-controlled Senate — we’re now basically at full-scale hot conflict in this country, whereas right now we’re in a cold civil war. We’ve got a major problem in this country where the American people — regular people that are out there working every day, hardworking Americans that are getting trampled by a system that is rigged against them, as you said. That is what is at stake, and if the American people in Georgia — if Georgians don’t show up and ensure we hold the Senate in Republican hands, then that’s what’s happening. Two additional votes coming out of the Senate in Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico, and they lock it down for good.”

