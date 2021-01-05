https://justthenews.com/government/congress/gop-sen-richard-burr-says-president-trump-bears-responsibility-todays-events?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina issued a statement on Wednesday which said that President Trump “bears responsibility for today’s events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point.”

“For nearly 250 years, our nation’s commitment to the peaceful transition of power has been the shining hallmark of our democracy,” Burr said in the statement. “Today, America’s core principles were threatened by those seeking to forcibly stop our electoral process and overturn the results of a presidential election with which they disagreed.”

“I supported President Trump’s legal right to contest the election results through the courts, but the courts have now unanimously and overwhelmingly rejected these suits. No evidence of voter fraud has emerged that would warrant overturning the 2020 election. The President bears responsibility for today’s events by promoting the unfounded conspiracy theories that have led to this point. It is past time to accept the will of American voters and to allow our nation to move forward,” Burr said.

The U.S. Capitol was breached on Wednesday as lawmakers debated certification of election results from the state of Arizona.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

