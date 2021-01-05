https://www.dailywire.com/news/florida-gov-desantis-rebukes-cnn-reporter-did-you-investigate-before-you-asked-your-loaded-question

A CNN reporter was met with a strong response on Monday when she asked Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) “what has gone wrong” with the vaccine roll out in his state.

The sparring occurred after DeSantis warned that hospitals would have their supply of vaccines redirected to other hospitals if they did not quickly enough give the vaccines to patients.

Given the chance to ask the governor a question, CNN correspondent Rosa Flores asked, “Governor, what has gone wrong with the rollout of the vaccine that we’ve seen phone lines jammed, web sites crashing and … seniors waiting overnight for the vaccine?”

The governor responded by calling out Flores for asking a loaded question and asked her if she had done her due diligence before formulating the query. The governor then made clear where the responsibility for the hospital rollouts fell.

ROSA FLORES, CNN CORRESPONDENT: Governor, what has gone wrong with — Governor, what has gone wrong with the rollout of the vaccine that we’ve seen phone lines jammed, web sites crashing and —

GOV. RON DESANTIS (R), FLORIDA: There’s a lot of demand. I mean, I think at the end of the day —

FLORES: If I could, If I could, If I could—

DESANTIS: Excuse me, excuse me, you just said “what has gone wrong.” So, I’m answering the question.

FLORES: If I could complete the question though.

DESANTIS: So, are you going to give a speech or are you’re going to ask a question?

FLORES: With all due respect, Governor, I’m trying to —

DESANTIS: You asked a question. I’m going to answer it.

FLORES: I’m trying to finish my question.

DESANTIS: No, you are giving a speech; you asked a question.

FLORES: I am trying to ask you —

DESANTIS: You are going to ask how many questions? You get three? They only got one question. Why do you get three?

FLORES: With all due respect, Governor, I’m just asking if I could finish any question?

DESANTIS: You didn’t. You finished the question.

FLORES: I did not. My full question is, what went wrong with the rollout of the vaccine when we’ve seen phone lines jammed, web sites crashed and —

DESANTIS: So you’re repeating your question.

FLORES: To complete it for you, Governor. We’ve seen websites crashed and also seniors waiting overnight for the vaccine.

DESANTIS: Where was that at?

FLORES: We’ve seen it in Duval, Broward, Orange and Lee Counties.

DESANTIS: Why was it like in Lee? Why did that happen? Did you investigate why?

FLORES: That’s my question to you, Governor. You are the governor of the state. I’m not the governor of the state.

DESANTIS: OK. But you didn’t investigate why, like in Lee County. And why was there a big line? Did you investigate why?

FLORES: Could you tell us why?

DESANTIS: Because we distributed the vaccines to the hospitals, and the hospital said, first come, first served, if you show up, we’ll do it. So, you didn’t use a registration system. There wasn’t anything that was done, and there’s a lot of demand for it. So, people are going to want to go ahead and get it.

FLORES: So, are you saying there was no plan then from the state to make sure that senior citizens didn’t wait outside overnight?

DESANTIS: So, the state is not dictating to the hospitals how — we are not dictating to Carlos Migoya how he runs his operations here. That would be a total disaster. These guys are much more competent to be able to deliver health care services than a state government could ever be.