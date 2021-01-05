https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/05/gtfoh-with-that-wapo-puts-predictably-garbage-spin-on-protesters-who-showed-up-outside-of-sen-josh-hawleys-house/

Last night, GOP Sen. Josh Hawley called out a group of “Antifa scumbags” who showed up outside of his house in D.C. while is wife and newborn daughter were inside:

Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

Here’s how the Washington Post covered the story:

Sen. Josh Hawley says ‘Antifa scumbags’ terrorized his family’s Virginia home. Protesters say they held a peaceful vigil. https://t.co/biEDrDJEN6 — Post Local (@postlocal) January 5, 2021

Sen. Josh Hawley says “Antifa scumbags” terrorized his family’s Virginia home. Protesters say they held a peaceful vigil. https://t.co/cbT8KIgVY1 — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) January 5, 2021

“Protesters say they held a peaceful vigil.”

Hawley’s “Antifa scumbags” designation gets the scare quotes. But Shutdown DC’s word is apparently good enough for WaPo.

“They didn’t do this outside MY house. What’s the big deal?” — a journalist https://t.co/F93diD2B1K — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) January 5, 2021

Here we have the Washington Post normalizing terrorizing lawmaker’s families in their homes. Absolutely egregious not to give this a full-throated condemnation. https://t.co/rt7jpWI5DX — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 5, 2021

“But they were peaceful!” GTFOH with that. Hawley’s wife and newborn were home alone while a mob with a megaphone was screaming on their front lawn. That’s outrageous. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 5, 2021

Come on, Matt. It wasn’t that bad:

The activists said they had staged a peaceful vigil on Monday night to protest a GOP plan to object to Congress’s certification of the presidential electoral vote this week. On the sidewalk in a Northern Virginia suburb, a group of 15 people chanted while holding candles and signs saying, “Protect democracy.” … Given that the coronavirus pandemic has shut down many of the offices where the group might usually protest, [Shutdown DC organizer Patrick] Young said that the group decided to bring its demonstration to Hawley’s doorstep. (Congress nonetheless continues to meet in person.) “If we want to talk to powerful people, we need to talk to powerful people where they are,” Young said, “and more often than not, that’s home right now.” … But Young said the group made a point not to knock on Hawley’s door, instead ringing the doorbell as he left a copy of the Constitution on the senator’s door. Members of the group also read messages from people in the contested states whose votes Hawley, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and other senators have said they plan to challenge.

See? It’s fine!

Ah never mind it’s cool, they didn’t knock on the door. They just rang the doorbell. Get out of here with this. @ShutDown_DC, you’re terrorists. pic.twitter.com/ITYKYD7p8d — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 5, 2021

For what it’s worth, once again, here’s the video Shutdown DC posted:







Doesn’t exactly absolve them of guilt when it comes to whether or not they tried to intimidate Hawley and his family.

While I detest this Senator, I deplore the modern practice of bringing protest to the private homes of politicians. Something terrible is inevitable I’m afraid. — Bart Strawman III (@claybar57) January 5, 2021

