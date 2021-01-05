https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532650-hawley-antifa-threatened-wife-newborn-daughter

Missouri Sen. Josh HawleyJoshua (Josh) David HawleyTrump pressure campaign on Georgia backfires with GOP Overnight Defense: US aircraft carrier staying in Mideast in abrupt reversal | DC Guard activated ahead of pro-Trump protests | 10 former Defense secretaries speak out against military involvement in election dispute GOP senator: Trump Georgia call ‘a new low in this whole futile and sorry episode’ MORE (R) claimed late Monday that “Antifa scumbags” threatened his wife and newborn daughter while demonstrating outside the family’s Washington, D.C., residence.

In a tweet, the senator wrote that the protesters “screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door.”

Tonight while I was in Missouri, Antifa scumbags came to our place in DC and threatened my wife and newborn daughter, who can’t travel. They screamed threats, vandalized, and tried to pound open our door. Let me be clear: My family & I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) January 5, 2021

Video of the event shared on Twitter showed a handful of protesters holding what was billed as a “candlelight vigil” outside the residence, while largely remaining on the street. At one point, several protesters are seen carrying a sign to the front door of the residence and ringing the doorbell while an activist speaks over a megaphone. A woman is seen inside looking out the window, but not answering the door.

During multiple points in the video, activists are heard loudly chanting slogans outside Hawley’s home, including “due diligence has been done, Biden-Harris has won,” referring to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris Kamala HarrisTrump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Raffensperger demands Perdue apologize after wife got death threats following November call for resignation The Memo: Trump imperils GOP’s chances in Georgia MORE, whose victory the Missouri senator is set to challenge at a joint session of Congress this week. At one point, the group is confronted by an angry passerby.

Hawley has found himself the target of widespread bipartisan criticism in recent days following the announcement of his plans to contest the count of the Electoral College vote during a session of Congress on Wednesday, a challenge that is widely expected to fail.

