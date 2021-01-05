https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-gop-leader-says-he-heard-gun-shots-woman-bloodied-taken-out-capitol?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy said Wednesday afternoon that he heard police saying “shots fired” as protestors who attended a pro-Trump rally stormed the Capitol building.

“This is not the direction we should go,” McCarthy told Fox News.

He reportedly asked President Trump to formally address the nation about the escalating situation.

Several media outlets reported that a bloody woman on a stretcher was taken out of the Capitol as protestors occupied the area. CNN reported that she was shot. It is unclear what transpired before the shooting took place.

The individual is reportedly in critical condition.

Nebraska Republican Rep. Don Bacon said the protestors aren’t Republicans.

“I see them as anarchists,” he said. “It’s disgraceful.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

