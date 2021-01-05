https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2021/01/05/i-call-bullsit-does-anyone-really-believe-this-georgia-voter-is-a-lifelong-republican/

The Hill interviewed this alleged “lifelong Republican” who claimed he’s voting for a Democrat because of the environment, taxes and diversity issues:

Georgia voter: “I have been a lifelong Republican. This is the first time I’ve ever voted for a Democratic candidate just because there are issues regarding our environment, regarding taxation, regarding diversity issues and so forth that I think need to be addressed.” pic.twitter.com/MNHQM185uQ — The Hill (@thehill) January 5, 2021

No way this guy is a “lifelong Republican,” right?

I call bullshit https://t.co/UIDtHIQ5Bq — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 5, 2021

This is “a tiny bit difficult to believe”:

So he didn’t vote for Biden or Warnock or Ossoff in November, but now he is voting Democrat because as a “lifelong Republican” his top 3 issues are increased taxes, environmental regulation and government mandated …. diversity? That seems …. a tiny bit difficult to believe. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 5, 2021

Yeah, we’re going to need some proof:

I’d love to see his voter registration card where it says “Democrat”. This is INCREDIBLY scripted. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) January 5, 2021

Did this journo even think that this made zero sense?

So, this guy voted for President Trump in November?

Lol, clearly sounds like a Trump voter who had a change of heart in the last two months. https://t.co/iAC9gWMnPp — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) January 5, 2021

LOL:

Bruh that’s just Jon Ossoff in a mask lmao https://t.co/YCwDIU6fQz — Pete D’Abrosca (@pdabrosca) January 5, 2021

But we’re not surprised that they let this “fake news” through:

Fake news. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) January 5, 2021

