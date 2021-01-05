https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/soleimani-iran-trump-arrest/2021/01/05/id/1004322

Iran has requested Interpol arrest President Donald Trump and 47 other Americans it said played a role in the death of top general Qassem Soleimani.

The U.S. killed Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards’ Quds Force, in Iraq on Jan. 3, 2020. Washington had accused him of masterminding attacks by Iranian-aligned militias on U.S. forces in the region.

The request for Trump’s arrest was announced by Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili on Tuesday, according to Al-Jazeera.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran is very seriously following up on pursuing and punishing those who ordered and executed this crime,” Esmaili told reporters.

It is the second request Iran has made since June seeking to have Trump arrested.

France-based Interpol turned down Iran’s first request, according to Al-Jazeera. The international police organization had said its constitution prevents it from undertaking “any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious, or racial character.”

