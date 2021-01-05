https://www.dailywire.com/news/iran-tells-interpol-after-trump-leaves-office-get-him-arrested-for-killing-of-soleimani

​The despotic theocratic regime in Iran has reportedly asked Interpol to tell law enforcement agencies around the world to arrest President Trump for the killing of General Qassem Soleimani — head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force, a U.S.-designated terrorist organization — once Trump is no longer president. Iran also wants Interpol to target 47 other Trump administration officials.

Iran had already asked for Interpol to intercede in June, but Interpol responded, “It is strictly forbidden for the Organization to undertake any intervention or activities of a political, military, religious or racial character.” Soleimani was killed in a Trump-ordered airstrike near Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.

According to Al Jazeera, Iranian judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili stated, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is very seriously following up on pursuing and punishing those who ordered and executed this crime.”

“Iranian judiciary chief Ebrahim Raisi said Trump is a target of prosecution and will not be protected by his political status as of Jan. 20 when President-elect Joe Biden will take over the White House,” The New York Post noted.

Rais said, “Fortunately, Trump’s presidency has ended. But even if his term hadn’t ended, it would be unacceptable to say someone shouldn’t be accountable to law due to his administrative position.”

“Soleimani was the head of the Iranian and Iranian-backed forces carrying out those operations killing American troops” during the Iraq War, Fox News reported. “According to the State Department, 17 percent of all deaths of U.S. personnel in Iraq from 2003 to 2011 were orchestrated by Soleimani.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated of the killing of Soleimani:

It in fact was an all of government effort directed and led by President Trump. We identified a risk. The president talked about today that Soleimani, the terrorist, was engaged in active plotting. There was an attack that was imminent that could have killed dozens or hundreds of Americans. We found an opportunity, and we delivered. We brought all of America’s best and brightest together, found an opportunity, and took this guy – who you described pretty accurately as one of the worst terrorists ever to walk the face of the planet – we took him off the battlefield. We were successful at eliminating the risk that he would ever conduct a terror campaign anywhere in the world again or that he could put any American at risk one more time.

After the U.S. killed Soleimani, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) slammed President Trump, stating, “American leaders’ highest priority is to protect American lives and interests. But we cannot put the lives of American servicemembers, diplomats and others further at risk by engaging in provocative and disproportionate actions.” She continued, “The Trump Admin has conducted strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without an AUMF against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress.”

The Trump Admin has conducted strikes in Iraq targeting high-level Iranian military officials and killing Iranian Quds Force Commander Qasem Soleimani without an AUMF against Iran. Further, this action was taken without the consultation of the Congress. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 3, 2020

