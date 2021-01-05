https://www.theblaze.com/news/it-doesnt-impact-me-florida-gov-ron-desantis-reacts-after-attacks-from-cnn

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) engaged in a heated exchange with a CNN reporter that went viral on Tuesday, leading to fellow CNN journalists criticizing the governor — with one even calling him a name live on air.

But the Republican dismissed the attacks when asked about it, saying, “It doesn’t impact me.”

What are the details?

On Monday, CNN’s Rosa Flores pressed DeSantis during a news conference, asking about the cause of wait lines experienced by seniors in the state seeking to receive the recently approved COVID-19 vaccines after the state prioritized citizens age 65 and over.

During a tense back-and-forth, the governor explained that hospitals were in charge of administering the vaccines rather than his office issuing directives, saying “these people are much more competent to be able to deliver health services than a state government could ever be.”

After video of DeSantis’ and Flores’ exchange gained attention, CNN reporter Jim Acosta rushed to his colleague’s defense, saying Flores “does a fantastic job here insisting that the governor answer the question. It’s too bad DeSantis frequently interrupts and insults Rosa. But we’ve seen that routine before.”

On-air Tuesday evening, a CNN anchor called DeSantis an “ass” for his treatment of Flores.

But Fox News’ Tucker Carlson hosted DeSantis on his show the same evening, and asked the governor for his reaction to CNN’s treatment of him in comparison to the kid gloves the network shows New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo — a Democrat whose brother is a CNN host.

Gov. Cuomo has faced heavy criticism for his executive order sending coronavirus patients into nursing homes early on in the pandemic, receiving blame from some loved ones of elderly residents who passed away from COVID-19. But CNN has highlighted the New York Democratic on the show of his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo.

Meanwhile, Gov. Cuomo has written a book about his leadership during the ongoing pandemic and won an Emmy Award for his communication style.

What else?

The treatment of Gov. DeSantis has been quite different.

“Do you think you’d get fair treatment from CNN if your brother had a primetime show on that channel?” Carlson asked the Florida governor on Tuesday.

DeSantis laughed, saying, “You know, I think it’s pretty clear some of these networks, obviously, they have agendas. They’re doing narratives, they’re not trying to report facts anymore. It’s all about spinning whatever narrative they think can get ratings, and that’s just the reality of the situation.”

He added, “It doesn’t impact me. We’re gonna continue keeping our eye on the ball and working as hard as we can to deliver results.”

