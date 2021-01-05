https://noqreport.com/2021/01/05/its-okay-to-ignore-the-lets-be-realistic-crowd-who-have-given-up-on-fighting-the-fraudulent-election/

Monday was a good day for President Trump. It started with a bombshell, followed by a bombshell, and continued with a bombshell. By afternoon I gave up on keeping up with all of the bombshells, opting instead to focus on the bombshells I thought had the best chance of changing hearts and minds. That’s what’s needed right now. We need as many Americans to be aware of the gross voter fraud that occurred. Trust me, most are clueless, especially if they still get their news from CNN or Fox News.

But Monday also brought a “heart-to-heart” conversation with a close friend. Also a conservative, this friend wanted to “clue me in” on the way things were going to go down on Wednesday when both chambers of Congress meet to count electoral voters. This friend alerted me that all of the objections will be shot down because there was no chance any Democrats or a even a majority of Republicans would back them. This friend also told me my belief that the Supreme Court could still act even after January 6th is ludicrous.

Keep in mind, this friend is a staunch supporter of President Trump who had been to no fewer than a dozen rallies leading up to the election. My friend also fought to get state legislatures to send different electors, to investigate voter fraud, or both. But alas, the race is over, according to the friend, and we may not like it but it’s time to stop fighting. In lieu of trying to stop Joe Biden from stealing the election, we’re supposed to accept that we were robbed and work our butts off over the next four years to resist and oppose what the new administration is going to do.

In short, I was told to be realistic. I appreciate the sentiment, and I told this friend my certainty that President Trump would be reelected had fallen from around 85% to 50% since Christmas. The friend asked how I could believe there’s a 50/50 chance the President could still win when most of his knowledgeable peers told him the chances were down to zero. I told this friend, who is also a Christian, that there’s no such thing as a zero percent chance of anything happening in a world with an all-powerful God above us.

As for why I’m still fairly confident, it’s because we have the truth on our side. Voter fraud did happen. Of this, I am certain. I am also certain that it was so widespread, it changed the results of the election. Being on the side of truth is the good news. The bad news is we have mainstream media, Big Tech, foreign powers, every Democrat, and a majority of Republican lawmakers who are unwilling to allow the truth to come out. In the face of such opposition, it’s easy to understand why many have completely lost hope.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

It’s in the fact that we have the truth on our side that I maintain my confidence. Our Lord despises lies. He is the truth, which means His antithesis is anything that is false. Now, by no means does that mean God acts in this world against all liars. Considering that everyone is a liar to some extent, that’s a good thing or we’d all be doomed. Many liars get away with their falsehoods. Many major aspects of society today are built on a foundation of lies.

But there’s something about THIS particular batch of lies that screams for divine intervention. To me, there are only two possibilities. Either God’s plan will reveal the truth or in some way correct the fraudulent election or His plan is for us to face earthly tribulation by having our nation submit to the liars. Both options are equally possible since both require God’s plan, which only He knows fully, to come to pass. Until we know for certain one way or the other, 50/50 is the best guess the faithful can possibly have. It’s His will, after all. Our role is to keep fighting the good fight.

There’s a silver lining to so many losing hope. I’ve long said that it will take a miracle, unambiguous and clearly divine, for the election results to be corrected. My wife often says, “They’re just not going to let him win.” To this, I reply that it’s not up to them. I have invoked the story of Gideon on multiple posts and podcasts, but for a refresher, here’s the overview:

God told Gideon to form an army of Israelites to defeat the Midianites. The Midianite army was much larger than anything Gideon could hope to put together, but he did as he was told. He gathered 32,000 men from the various tribes, at which point God told him the army was too large. It was much smaller than the Midianites’, but it was large enough that some may still believe the coming victory was due to having such a strong army. So, he told Gideon to send home anyone who didn’t want to fight. That brought them down to 10,000 men.

God then said that the army was still too big. Despite only 10,000 men taking on hundreds of thousands, it could still be said that great strategies or superior soldiers won the fight. So God told Gideon to take the men to the river to drink. Those who lapped the water up like dogs instead of cupping their hands and bringing the water to their mouths would be his army. 300 men were all that was left of the army, at which point God sent Gideon to war. And they won. Of course.

Nobody doubted that God’s hand brought victory to the Israelites because 300 men could never defeat hundreds of thousands on their own. The same could be said about our current situation. If Rudy Giuliani had argued a case before the Supreme Court last month, it would have been Rudy Giuliani who received the glory. If state legislatures did as they should have done and decertified the election results in late November or early December, it would have been men and women working through the system.

If God chooses to bless us with a Trump victory at this late stage in the game, it will be a miracle. This is why I still believe the “MOAB“—Mother Of All Bombshells—will drop when we least expect it. No, I’m not trying to “predict” what God will do, but if it comes now or any moment going forward, we need to recognize that it was His blessing on the nation and His condemnation of lies that made it happen.

When people who know the truth start losing hope in its ability to make a difference, we breed nihilism and bitterness. We have the truth about election fraud on our side. Lord willing, that truth shall emerge soon enough.

COVID-19 lockdowns are taking down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the resurgence of lockdowns that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $17,300 to stay afloat through March when we hope the economy will be more open, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. In November, 2020, we hit 1.2 million visitors.

We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

