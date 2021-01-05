https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/joe-biden-calls-lid-democrats-go-steal-georgia-twin-senate-runoff/

Joe Biden called a lid at 10:30 AM Tuesday as Democrats go in for the steal in the Georgia twin senate runoff.

Biden transition pooler @jazmineulloa announces a lid on in-person events at 10:31 a.m. — Debra J. Saunders (@debrajsaunders) January 5, 2021

Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are fighting for their Senate seats in Georgia’s twin runoff election against Democrats Ossoff and Warnock.

Biden is hiding while the corrupt Democrat machine works to steal the Senate.

As we saw in the November election, the Democrats use countless ways to stuff the ballot box and cheat.

Project Veritas on Monday night released undercover video of a Central OAC Exec admitting her organization registers thousands of homeless people to vote at the same address in Fulton County.

On Tuesday morning there were already rumors of Dominion machines breaking down in several Georgia GOP precincts.

Voters are reportedly being told that elections officials will ‘scan the ballots later.’

Just voted in Newton County Georgia. Heavy republican district.. When I went to place my printed ballot into the dominion machine, the poll worked said the scanner was broken and someone was coming to fix it, I placed it in the machine slot but not in the scanner. @CodeMonkeyZ — Nicomachus (@qnerd88) January 5, 2021

Georgia GOP hotline says they are already hearing about these types of problems!

UPDATE. I called @GaRepublicans hotline and the guy said they are already hearing about these types of problems! — Nicomachus (@qnerd88) January 5, 2021

