Joe Biden delivered remarks after people breached the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday.

“This is not dissent, it’s disorder, it’s chaos, it borders on sedition. And it must end now. I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward,” Biden said.

“At their best, the words of a president can inspire, at their worst, they can incite. Therefore, I call on President Trump to go no national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.”

President Trump issued a video on Twitter calling for “peace” and “law and order” and telling people to “go home.” Trump also said that the election “was stolen from us.”

