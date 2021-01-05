https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/javon-hutton-pulitzer-confirms-mail-ballots-received-votes-already-filled-machine/

Javon Hutton Pultizer reported yesterday that ballots were received in the 2020 election that were completed by machine.

Javon Pulitzer reported yesterday on Twitter that ballots were provided in the 2020 election that he can confirm were filled in by a machine. Of course, this means that these ballots are fraudulent. Individuals fill in circles in ballots and do not use machines to do so.

#BREAKING Can confirm my team has been provided evidence of mail in ballots with the votes already filled in BY MACHINE. More than one instance of has occurred and it shows the voting machines can read and do accept MACHINE FILLED IN MECHANICAL BALLOTS more soon #ScanTheBallots — JovanHuttonPulitzer ™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer (@JovanHPulitzer) January 4, 2021

(We are not sure which state this refers to or how many ballots this includes.)

Apparently one individual by the name of Mary attempted to refute Pulitzer’s tweet and she was quickly put in her place – she took her tweet down as well:

Mary sorry but you are a judge, a board member and an IDIOT. WHO the hell said the machine fills it in? How did you get to your place n not be able to read and discern? U really need an education WHAT WE ARE SAYING! Preprinted means PRINTED BEFORE MACHINE SCAN! #ScanTheBallots — JovanHuttonPulitzer ™ #JovanHuttonPulitzer (@JovanHPulitzer) January 4, 2021

As we’ve reported previously, Hutton claims he can forensically review millions of ballots in a day and determine whether they are fraudulent or not. This is a game changer and will identify the number of fraudulent ballots in this year’s election. We are asking that this take place throughout the country to determine the accurate number of valid votes in this election.

The 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden using millions of fraudulent ballots. We’d all like to know how many ballots were fraudulent and ensure this never happens again.

