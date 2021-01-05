https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/judicial-watch-4700-georgias-absentee-votes-november-election-tied-non-residential-addresses/

Conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch on Tuesday announced that Georgia voter data shows over 4,700 absentee voters in the November 2020 election are tied to non-residential addresses.

Judicial Watch’s announcement comes just one day after Project Veritas released undercover video of a Central OAC Exec admitting her organization registers thousands of homeless people to vote at the same address in Fulton County.

In total nearly 10,000 Georgia voters are registered at non-residential addresses.

Judicial Watch says it has repeatedly shared its data with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and requested an investigation.

Judicial Watch announced today that Georgia voter data shows over 4,700 absentee voters in the presidential election listed non-residential addresses as their places of residence. Georgia law requires citizens registering to vote to reside “in that place in which such person’s habitation is fixed …” Judicial Watch yesterday shared its data with the Georgia Secretary of State and requested an investigation. In total, 9,989 Georgia voters seem to be registered at non-residential addresses: 1,882 at commercial addresses, 1,336 registered at county and state governmental buildings, and 6,735 at either hotels or motels. Additionally, 215 new registrations (between November 4-December 14) for today’s special election are linked to non-residential addresses. In September 2020, Judicial Watch released a study revealing that 353 U.S. counties had 1.8 million more registered voters than eligible voting-age citizens. In other words, the registration rates of those counties exceeded 100% of eligible voters. In Georgia: Bryan County (118%); Forsyth County (114%); Dawson County (113%); Oconee County (111%); Fayette County (111%); Fulton County (109%); Cherokee County (109%); Jackson County (107%); Henry County (106%); Lee County (106%); Morgan County (105%); Clayton County (105%); DeKalb County (105%); Gwinnett County (104%); Greene County (104%); Cobb County (104%); Effingham County (103%); Walton County (102%); Rockdale County (102%); Barrow County (101%); Douglas County (101%); Newton County (100%); Hall County (100%)

“Judicial Watch found thousands of voters in Georgia who seemed to have used non-residential addresses to register to vote. This must be immediately investigated. We are concerned about the impact on Georgia’s elections in November and today,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Judicial Watch is on the front lines fighting to clean up dirty voter rolls across the country.

