Kenosha, Wisconsin’s sheriff has declared a “state of emergency” in the city ahead of a planned announcement, detailing whether prosecutors intend to charge the officer accused of shooting Jacob Blake.

The state of Wisconsin has also mobilized the Wisconsin National Guard and Kenosha businesses are boarding up windows and preparing for riots similar to those that rocked the city over the summer and caused tens of millions in damages.

“Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers authorized the mobilization of the state’s National Guard. The move comes as officials brace for another potential round of unrest ahead of an anticipated decision over whether to charge a white police officer in the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha,” National Public Radio reported. “Evers, a Democrat, said in a statement Monday that local authorities requested the assistance. About 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops were called to active duty this week to assist local law enforcement.”

Blake was shot during an altercation with police in late August. Officers responded to a domestic disturbance and encountered Blake outside a residence. Blake reportedly fled from officers and, according to a video that captured the incident, opened the door of a Jeep, and leaned inside. An officer, holding Blake by the back of his shirt, drew his weapon and fired several times into Blake’s back.

Officers later recovered a knife from the Jeep’s passenger-side floorboard. Kenosha police claim Blake was reaching the weapon when the officer, Rusten Sheskey, shot him. Blake was gravely injured but survived.

Prosecutors say they will decide either this week or next whether to charge Sheskey with assault, attempted murder, or some other crime related to the incident. Although Kenosha officials have not given an exact timeline for the decision, Black Lives Matter, anti-racism, and anti-police brutality protests are expected all this week and next, both before and after the announcement.

Although there are no specific threats, Kenosha’s Sheriff’s Department has already announced the state of emergency, preparing “department employees to work longer hours” and freeing up additional resources, WTMJ Milwaukee.

Sheriff David Beth outlined his reasons for declaring the state of emergency in a memo issued late Monday.

The city and county may experience “rioting, looting, damage to county and city property and civil unrest.”

The city and county have a “compelling interest” to keep the peace amid “escalating tension.” Human lives and property are “at very high risk.”

All evictions and service of civil process are suspended effective immediately

Back in late August and early September, riots in Kenosha destroyed dozens of businesses and left the city responsible for millions of dollars in damages to public property and Kenosha officials say they will take a more aggressive approach this time in order to prevent a repeat.

“I find that the potential for disaster exists, which requires extraordinary measures to protect the health and well being of the people. Declaring a state of emergency will facilitate and expedite the use of resources to protect persons,” Sheriff Beth noted.

