Singer Kid Rock has put his money where his mouth is by donating $100,000 to the Barstool Fund that will help small businesses struggling to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ushered in a wave of lockdowns across the country,.

In a Twitter post on Monday, the “Cowboy” singer announced his donation, praising the fund for its American spirit.

“THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE!” he said.

“Put me down for 100k. And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out. -Kid Rock,” he added.

THIS IS THE AMERICA I LOVE! https://t.co/j6ZgJWURlm

Put me down for 100k. And I only post this in hopes others as blessed as me may be moved to help out. -Kid Rock@BarstoolFund @stoolpresidente — Kid Rock (@KidRock) January 4, 2021

