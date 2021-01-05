https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/532808-live-coverage-georgia-senate-runoffs

Georgia voters headed to the polls Tuesday in the state’s two Senate runoffs that will ultimately determine control of the Senate.

Republican David PerdueDavid PerdueTrump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Raffensperger demands Perdue apologize after wife got death threats following November call for resignation Wall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs MORE (Ga.), whose Senate term officially ended Sunday, is facing off against Democrat Jon Ossoff, while Sen. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerTrump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ Raffensperger demands Perdue apologize after wife got death threats following November call for resignation MORE (R-Ga.) is battling a challenge from Raphael Warnock.

The competitive races have been at the center of the U.S. political universe for weeks, with Republicans needing to win at least one of the races to preserve their majority in the upper chamber.

More than 3 million Georgians voted early in the races.

Polls are set to close at 7 p.m. ET. Stay here for live coverage.

7:54 p.m.

The Georgia Senate races haven’t only set a state record for turnout in a runoff.

Nearly $500 million has been spent on advertising in the runoff campaigns, according to AdImpact, a firm that tracks ad spending.

Election Day is tomorrow and the #GeorgiaSenate runoffs stand at a combined total of $491M. #GApol — AdImpact, formerly Advertising Analytics (@ad_impact) January 5, 2021

It’s not all that surprising given how much money the candidates have raised over the past two months. But the hefty ad spending shows just how much campaigns and party organizations are willing to drop on races that are expected to be won at the margins.

Ossoff leads the pack in ad spending at $87.6 million. He’s followed by Warnock, who dropped $72.5 million. Perdue and Loeffler’s campaigns spent about $50 million each.

Nevertheless, outside groups aligned with the Republicans have made up the difference, spending roughly three times as much as Democratic groups backing Ossoff and Warnock.

7 p.m. EST

Polling sites have closed throughout Georgia and election workers will begin counting votes in two runoffs that will determine the balance of power in the Senate.

It’s unclear exactly how long the counting process will take — and when the races are decided depends largely on how close the vote is. Gabriel Sterling, the elections system manager in Georgia, said it could be “a couple days” before the winners are called if the results show tight races.

5:35 p.m. EST

“Georgia voters—If you’re in line before the polls close at 7 pm, stay there. You have the right to vote, no matter how long it takes,” Obama said in a tweet . “If you have questions, call the Georgia voter protection hotline at 1-888-730-5816. Let’s bring this home.” Former President Obama urged Georgia voters in line to vote to remain in line as polls closed at 7 p.m.

