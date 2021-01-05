https://pjmedia.com/election/pjmedia-2/2021/01/05/live-georgia-election-runoff-results-n1308081

The stakes could not be higher in today’s Georgia runoff races. Control of the U.S. Senate hangs in the balance as Republican Sen. David Purdue faces off against Democrat Jon Ossoff, and Kelly Loeffler, a Republican, goes head-to-head with Democrat Raphael Warnock. If Democrats win both seats, they will have a majority in the Senate—along with control of both the House of Representatives and the White House.

Polls are now closed in Georgia and the ballot count has begun. A recent rule change means election officials were allowed to process mail-in ballots ahead of Election Day, although they were not permitted to count the ballots until the polls closed. Because of the rule change, expect to see a huge influx of votes for the Democrats early on tonight as mail-in ballots are tabulated, while in-person votes, which skew heavily Republican, trickle in later.

Stay tuned to PJ Media for live election results and analysis of these pivotal runoff races.

