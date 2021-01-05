https://hotair.com/archives/allahpundit/2021/01/05/live-results-georgia-runoffs/
I’ll save the commentary for the other runoff thread. Below you’ll find widgets from Decision Desk HQ updating the Loeffler/Warnock and Perdue/Ossoff races moment by moment as returns come in. (DDHQ is frequently ahead of sites like the AP in reporting returns, in case you’re thinking of getting your numbers elsewhere.) People who follow elections closely say that the magic number tonight for the GOP is four million: If today’s in-person turnout in Georgia ends up pushing *total* turnout past 4,000,000, that bodes well for Republicans. If in-person turnout lags and falls short of that mark, Democrats probably have enough from the early vote to hold on. Polls close at 7 p.m. ET. Stay tuned…