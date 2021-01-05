http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EFRv0ydYGtI/

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for live updates of the Georgia Senate runoff elections. Democrats Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff are trying to unseat Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue.

Polls close at 7 PM Eastern.

All times Eastern.

6:15 PM: Warnock and Ossoff doing last-minute campaigning:

6:05 PM: Dems excited about DeKalb County:

Republicans optimistic about Forsyth and Cherokee counties.

5:59 PM: On CNN, Stacey Abrams says Democrats are on the way to a “permanent Democratic majority” in Georgia, which she says is now firmly a “battleground state.”

Abrams also says Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is “no hero” because he is not on the side of voters even though he is defending the election he ran last November.

5:55 PM:

5:50 PM: Former President Barack Obama urging voters to stay in line:

5:45 PM: Georgia exit poll: Coronavirus:

— 68% “very/somewhat worried” they or family member will contract Coronavirus/ 31% “not too/not all” worried.

— 54% have suffered “severe” or “moderate” financial hardship due to the Coronavirus / 44% have suffered “no financial hardship at all.”

5:40 PM: Early exit poll: Majority believe containing coronavirus more important than rebuilding economy.

5:30 PM: Early exit polls: Low youth turnout.

CNN exit poll: 39% Republicans; 36% Democrats 25% Independents

Trump urging Republicans to get out the vote:

Georgia Gov. Kemp and Vice President Pence urging Republicans to get out the vote and defend the majority:

Abrams 2022:

Loeffler and Perdue, in a joint statement, say the election will “very close.

Early voting statistics:

Black Voters Matter group trying to turn out Dem. voters:

“Black Belt” areas could be more important:

COVID news in Georgia on runoff day.

President-elect Joe Biden’s closing message to Georgians: Vote for Democrats to get $2,000.

