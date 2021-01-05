https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/majority-new-congress-identify-protestant-christians/

(RELIGION NEWS SERVICE) — The 117th session of Congress got off to a testy start Jan. 3, including an opening prayer from an ordained member whose pairing of “A-woman” with the traditional “Amen” raised both hackles and questions about the meaning of the word.

But what is rarely at question is the religious composition of Congress, as the House and Senate remained overwhelmingly Christian (88 percent), and heavily Protestant (55 percent), the Pew Research Center found.

A total of 294 House and Senate members are Protestant Christians, out of a possible 535—nearly the same as the last Congress.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

