https://justthenews.com/government/congress/manchin-says-senate-will-return-tonight-debate-electoral-college-vote?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin said later Wednesday that the Senate would likely return at some point in the evening to finish certifying the Electoral College votes for the presidential election.

The House and Senate went into separate sessions after two Republican lawmakers objected to Arizona’s Electoral College vote count.

The certification process was delayed when protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol building after attending a pro-Trump rally in Washington.

”We’re going to finish tonight. Everyone is committed to staying whatever it takes to get our job done. I think we’re going to go back to the Capitol,” Manchin said, according to a C-SPAN producer on Twitter. “They’re just clearing out the chamber now. They’re clearing out the House, so we can go back & forth and do our work.”

Michigan Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell said that the House might meet at an alternate location to complete the vote certification process.

“It will and may not be remote. Clear the Capitol and go back where we belong. We will do our jobs,” she said, according to Fox in Detroit.

Montana GOP Sen. Steve Daines reportedly says he will no longer object to certifying the election results. However, it’s unclear whether the roughly one dozen other GOP senators who have opposed the results will continue with their opposition.

