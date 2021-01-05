https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/05/marco-rubio-responds-to-chris-cuomos-snide-mr-bible-boy-remarks/

CNN’s Chris Cuomo recently took it upon himself to shame GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, aka “Mr. Bible Boy,” for failing to speak truth to power despite regularly tweeting scripture.

Here it is again:

Sen. Rubio has responded to Cuomo’s remarks:

Chris Cuomo needs to find a new line of attack, because this one just sucks.

Just something to think about:

