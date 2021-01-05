https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/05/marco-rubio-responds-to-chris-cuomos-snide-mr-bible-boy-remarks/

CNN’s Chris Cuomo recently took it upon himself to shame GOP Sen. Marco Rubio, aka “Mr. Bible Boy,” for failing to speak truth to power despite regularly tweeting scripture.

Here it is again:

CNN’s Chris Cuomo mocks “Mr. Bible Boy” @marcorubio: “He’s got a Bible quote for every moment. He just never speaks truth to power.” pic.twitter.com/8i7WfBqezt — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) January 5, 2021

Sen. Rubio has responded to Cuomo’s remarks:

The verses I tweet are usually the ones chosen by the Catholic Church for that days mass But the fact he thinks words written thousands of years ago are relevant to current events proves the Bible isn’t just a book,it’s the word of God AMEN.https://t.co/nqsDxWqRJo #FoxNews — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 5, 2021

Chris Cuomo needs to find a new line of attack, because this one just sucks.

Just something to think about:

I wonder if CNN would have mocked Biden’s Catholic faith in such a manner. https://t.co/47avORyUxf — illinidiva (@illinidiva12) January 5, 2021

