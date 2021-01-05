https://thehill.com/homenews/news/532680-michelle-obama-blasts-trump-unconscionable-to-focus-on-overturning-an-election

Former first lady Michelle ObamaMichelle LeVaughn Robinson ObamaMichelle Obama urges Georgia voters to ‘take charge of your power’ at drive-in concert ahead of runoffs As Trump pursues an electoral do-over, should Biden pick Obama as AG? 2020’s top political celebrity moments MORE blasted President Trump Donald TrumpAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE on Monday evening, saying on Twitter that it is “unconscionable to focus on overturning an election” instead of the coronavirus pandemic.

Obama created a thread calling on Georgians to vote in Tuesday’s Senate runoff elections in which Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock are taking on former Sen. David Perdue David PerdueTrump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Raffensperger demands Perdue apologize after wife got death threats following November call for resignation Wall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs MORE (R-Ga.) and Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), respectively.

“Your vote is your voice. It’s your power. And right now, from the President of the United States on down, we’re seeing and hearing just how desperate some are to take that power away. They want us to believe that their pride is more important than our democracy,” Obama wrote.

She went on to allude to Trump’s efforts to have the results of the presidential election overturned.

“And this is just unconscionable at a time when a staggering number of Americans are dying every day from a virus that was downplayed for far too long. It’s unconscionable to focus on overturning an election rather than helping struggling families or distributing a vaccine,” she continued.

The president has yet to formally concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenAttorney says census count to determine congressional seats won’t be done until February Trump’s final push for Georgia runoff dominated by personal grievances Trump at Georgia rally says he hopes Pence ‘comes through for us’ MORE and has been vocal in encouraging members of Congress to block the certification of the Electoral College votes on Wednesday. Multiple Senate Republicans have announced that they will object to the results in an effort that is widely expected to fail.

Obama ended her thread Monday evening by requesting that Georgians cast their votes for Warnock and Ossoff on Tuesday.

“So if Georgians elect @ReverendWarnock and @Ossoff, we’ll take another step toward cleaning up the mess of the past four years. And we’ll send a message to any politician who puts themselves and their ambition above our system of self-government,” she wrote.

“Because in America, everyone’s voice matters. And that’s still the truth, no matter what some folks want you to believe.”

