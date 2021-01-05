https://thehill.com/homenews/house/532704-mcmorris-rodgers-floats-vacating-the-chair-following-moores-participation-is

Rep. Cathy McMorris RodgersCathy McMorris RodgersOVERNIGHT ENERGY: Westerman tapped as top Republican on House Natural Resources Committee | McMorris Rodgers wins race for top GOP spot on Energy and Commerce | EPA joins conservative social network Parler McMorris Rodgers wins race for top GOP spot on Energy and Commerce OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Republicans in campaign mode for top spots on House environmental committees | Peterson loss prompts scramble for House Agriculture chair MORE (R-Wash.) floated the notion on Tuesday that Republicans should offer a motion to vacate the chair of Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWall Street zeros in on Georgia runoffs Your kids are running (around) Washington COVID-19 relief bill: A promising first act for immigration reform MORE (D-Calif.), citing the participation of Democratic Rep. Gwen Moore Gwen Sophia MooreHouse approves rules package for new Congress Top House Appropriations Republican tests COVID-19 positive Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene wears ‘Trump won’ mask on House floor MORE (Wis.) in the Speaker vote on Sunday despite testing positive for the coronavirus just a few days prior.

Two GOP lawmakers, who attended a closed-door meeting on Tuesday where the idea was proposed, said they believe the move could garner significant support within the conference, arguing Pelosi, in allowing Moore to attend the vote in-person, put other members’ health at risk in order for the California Democrat to retain the Speaker’s gavel.

Moore announced she tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 28. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that those who test positive or have been exposed to the virus quarantine for at least seven to 10 days, Moore’s office stated that she “has worked with doctors and is safe to travel” to the Jan. 3 vote, six days later.

Moore told a reporter Sunday that she “didn’t get a negative test,” but said she was cleared by the Capitol’s attending physician to be at the Capitol and had quarantined for two weeks.

Republicans have slammed Moore and Pelosi for the decision to allow her into the chamber, with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy Kevin Owen McCarthyHouse approves rules package for new Congress Trump Georgia call divides House GOP Perdue defends Trump over call pressuring Georgia secretary of state MORE (R-Calif.) noting on Sunday two Republicans who tested positive refrained from participating in the vote.

McCarthy, House Administration Committee ranking member Rodney Davis Rodney Lee DavisHouse sets up ‘separate enclosure’ for votes from members exposed to COVID-19 Lawmakers grapple with implementing COVID-19 vaccine on Capitol Hill House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit MORE (R-Ill.), Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseNJ Republican pushes for Ways and Means seat a year after switching parties Friends and colleagues mourn loss of Louisiana Rep.-elect Luke Letlow Louisiana Rep.-elect Luke Letlow dies of COVID-19 MORE (R-La.) and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney Elizabeth (Liz) Lynn CheneyObama warns of threats to ‘fundamental principles of our democracy’ after Trump Georgia call Raffensperger: ‘If you’re going to put out stuff that we don’t believe is true, then we will respond in kind’ Trump Georgia call divides House GOP MORE (R-Wyo.) sent a letter to Pelosi on Tuesday, slamming the move as irresponsible and noting the minority party was not informed about the construction of a plexiglass area in the chamber’s visitors gallery to allow members breaking quarantine to vote.

“The opening day of the 117th Congress was the latest example of medical guidance being thrown out the window in favor of what is politically convenient,” they wrote. “The detailed guidance on the logistics for January 3rd issued at your direction by the House Sergeant at Arms and Attending Physician were completely abandoned. Despite the science not changing, the guidelines we operated under for your election as Speaker did.”

