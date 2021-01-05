https://www.toddstarnes.com/politics/mega-maga-crowd-trump-supporters-flood-into-washington-d-c/
Organizers are expecting tens of thousands of Trump supporters in Washington, D.C. tomorrow for the massive rally to support our president. Here are some clips of video from today. This is going to be enormous!
Large crowd gathering at Freedom Plaza chanting “USA” ahead of tomorrow’s #MarchForTrump pic.twitter.com/iCAortIiVF
— Lisa Bennatan (@LisaBennatan) January 5, 2021
LIVE NOW: President @realDonaldTrump supporters converge on Washington, DC for a rally in Freedom Plaza ahead of tomorrow’s big protests https://t.co/inMkKvJM25
— RSBN 🇺🇸 (@RSBNetwork) January 5, 2021
Trump supporters gathering at Freedom Plaza in DC. President Trump is set to speak tomorrow at 9 am at Ellipse Park. Congress will meet Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. EST, to formally count the votes cast by the Electoral College pic.twitter.com/NbDllTFiry
— Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) January 5, 2021
David J Harris speaking at Freedom Plaza pic.twitter.com/mIoqKvNsGi
— Dr. Tiger Joseph, Ph.D (@drtigerjoseph) January 5, 2021