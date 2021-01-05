https://www.dailywire.com/news/meghan-mccain-media-should-be-more-respectful-of-trump-voters

“In terms of respect, respect the people who voted for Biden and let him take his place,” Goldberg said. “People always want respect, but they don’t want to give it.”

Though Meghan McCain did not endorse a candidate during the election, she expressed concern over Joe Biden’s pro-abortion views, which includes overturning the Hyde Amendment to ensure taxpayer-funded abortions.

“I hate President Trump, and I think everybody else knows that, but there are some policies on the Left specifically with Senator Kamala Harris right now having to do with abortion,” Meghan McCain told former Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich. “She co-sponsored a bill opposing any limits at all when you can get an abortion and it’s a big break from Joe Biden’s past positions. And the Biden-Harris campaign is also running on taxpayer funding for abortions.”

“I was surprised at this, including those after 20 weeks. You’re pro-life, and I know that. You were pro-life in politics as am I,” she continued. “It’s a big, big part of who I am and my platform, and I don’t think taxpayers should be funding abortions for women who are as pregnant as I am right now. So how would you push back against a voter like me who’s concerned about things like this in a possible Biden/Kamala administration?”

Despite those reservations, McCain congratulated Joe Biden upon the media declaring him the president-elect, hailing him as a decent and moral man.