https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/michelle-obama-covid-19-georgia-runoff/2021/01/05/id/1004344

Former first lady Michelle Obama ripped into President Donald Trump and Republicans for their “unconscionable” focus on overturning the November election.

She made her comments in tweets Monday while urging Georgia voters to go to the polls for the two Senate runoffs.

“Your vote is your voice,” she said. “It’s your power. And right now, from the President of the United States on down, we’re seeing and hearing just how desperate some are to take that power away. They want us to believe that their pride is more important than our democracy.”

In another tweet, she added: “And this is just unconscionable at a time when a staggering number of Americans are dying every day from a virus that was downplayed for far too long. It’s unconscionable to focus on overturning an election rather than helping struggling families or distributing a vaccine.”

And she reminded voters that “everyone’s voice matters.”

“These runoffs will decide whether President-Elect [Joe] Biden has a Senate that will work with him rather than just obstruct him at every turn.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

