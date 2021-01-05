http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/tsBQ48-5cEQ/

Former first lady Michelle Obama on Monday warned Georgia voters they “can’t just vote for President and think that our job is done,” adding Republicans “want us to believe that their pride is more important than our democracy.”

“Your vote is your voice. It’s your power. And right now, from the President of the United States on down, we’re seeing and hearing just how desperate some are to take that power away. They want us to believe that their pride is more important than our democracy,” she said of Republicans, describing it as “unconscionable,” particularly “at a time when a staggering number of Americans are dying every day from a virus that was downplayed for far too long.”

“It’s unconscionable to focus on overturning an election rather than helping struggling families or distributing a vaccine,” she said.

“This is why we can’t just vote for President and think that our job is done,” she continued in the lengthy Twitter thread.

Obama said that Tuesday’s runoffs will determine “whether the U.S. Senate is run by those who’ve shown their willingness to tear down our democracy—or whether it’ll be run by those who will actually get to work on the monumental challenges before us.”

Victories for Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff would split the Senate, giving power to the party in control of the White House.

“These runoffs will decide whether President-Elect Biden has a Senate that will work with him rather than just obstruct him at every turn,” Obama said, adding that duel Democrat victories will serve as “another step toward cleaning up the mess of the past four years.”

“If you live in Georgia, make sure you vote for @ReverendWarnock and @Ossoff in tomorrow’s U.S. Senate runoffs—and make sure everybody you know does the same”:

Obama, who was voted as the most admired woman in America for the third year in a row, also made a virtual appearance at a drive-in get-out-the-vote rally at the Cellairis Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday, echoing Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer by telling the crowd that they can “determine the direction of this state and this country” with their votes in the Peach State.

