Mitt Romney, in a flight full of patriots in their way to DC pic.twitter.com/t9uq3vkCo5
— Non timebo mala (@AncPerl) January 5, 2021
This little display from earlier today reaffirms my faith in America.
Romney hears it from the Deplorables.
Utah Patriots catch Rino Romney at Salt Lake City international airport! He thinks he’s above his constituents!!! Openly bashing @realDonaldTrump!!!
“These people won’t be able to walk down the street.”
VOLUME UP! ☝🏼 pic.twitter.com/Lntgozkajx
— Qtah (@Utah_17) January 6, 2021