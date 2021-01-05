https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/05/mollie-hemingway-marks-the-four-year-anniversary-of-that-infamous-oval-office-transition-meeting/
About The Author
Related Posts
Your source was YOU! Richard Grenell isn't about to let Maggie Haberman off the hook for DELETING tweet claiming AZ gov mocked Biden's stutter
October 20, 2020
Eva Longoria says black women did pretty well in Georgia, but 'Latina women are the real heroines' of the election (guess how that's going)
November 9, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for Covid-19
November 20, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy