Sen. Josh Hawley called out the “Antifa scumbags” who protested outside of his Virginia home last night and reportedly threatened his wife and newborn daughter who were alone inside:

The group, Shutdown DC, live-tweeted the protest:

And they’re calling it a “candlelight vigil”:

How nice of them:

According to the group, Sen. Hawley’s neighbors “applauded” their action:

More from Shutdown DC:

They also posted the protest on YouTube:



Nope, not a good look at all:

***

