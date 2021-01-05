https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2021/01/05/nbc-news-reveals-shocking-findings-of-recent-study-on-transgender-women-athletes-that-will-flip-the-science-community-on-its-head/

You’re going to want to sit down for this hot scoop from NBC News:

A new study suggests transgender women maintain an athletic advantage over their cisgender peers even after a year on hormone therapy. https://t.co/mUZgW4k37u — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 5, 2021

Whaaaaaat?! Tell us more, NBC News!

Wait, you mean that biological men retain competitive advantages in sports over biological women, even after taking injections? That’s crazy! https://t.co/4OhbID3nbG — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) January 5, 2021

What’s next? Dogs and cats living together?

Somebody get the smelling salts.

lol YOU DON’T SAY — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) January 5, 2021

Thank you, Captain Obvious! pic.twitter.com/6vYkN6iO86 — Business Master Crapplefratz (@Crapplefratz) January 5, 2021

Thank you, NBC News, for bringing this Very Important Scientific Study to our attention. Otherwise, we might never have discovered something so painfully obvious to anyone with even a rudimentary understanding of basic biology.

My personal experience is this is as true after 20 years as it is after one. — Maggie Leber (@MaggieL) January 5, 2021

It’s incredible that this is a debate. — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) January 5, 2021

If I didn’t know better, I’d say this is proof that men and women are biologically different. https://t.co/KPypdzTQSt — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) January 5, 2021

Let me rewrite this to reflect reality: Biological men maintain an athletic advantage over their biologically female peers even after a year on hormone therapy. https://t.co/KGy1P7Y0NR — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) January 5, 2021

sCiEncE — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) January 5, 2021

