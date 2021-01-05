https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/network-host-calls-ron-desantis-scolding-reporter/

(FOX NEWS) — CNN host Brianna Keilar declined to take the high road on Tuesday, instead opting to call Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis “an ass” because he scolded CNN reporter Rosa Flores after she appeared to blame him for coronavirus vaccine distribution issues at local hospitals.

Keilar, who has been an outspoken critic of many Republicans during Trump’s presidency, aired footage of a testy exchange between DeSantis and Flores on her CNN program before offering her thoughts.

“I think maybe one of the reasons the governor might have been frustrated is that you have been a tireless questioner of Gov. DeSantis, as Florida has had a number of issues with its coronavirus response, which might be part of the reason why he was being such an ass instead of just answering your question, at a time when Floridians need answers and their health and their lives are at stake,” Keilar said to Flores.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

