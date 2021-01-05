https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-court-filing-in-don-lemon-sexual-assault-case/

Posted by Kane on January 5, 2021 8:51 pm

New court filing against Don Lemon today. CFP first covered the case 18 months ago.

Lemon is accused of “putting his hand down the front of his own shorts and vigorously rubbing his genitalia before shoving it in Plaintiff’s face and asking if they liked pussy or dick.”

