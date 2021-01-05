https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/new-court-filing-in-don-lemon-sexual-assault-case/
Don Lemon assault lawsuit-
Lemon is accused of rubbing his own genitalia before shoving his hand in a guy’s face and making crude sexual comments.
New letter to the Court:@donlemon refuses to answer questions on where he was that night and on any interactions w/ the victim🤔 pic.twitter.com/UWrYtqD8nr
— Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) January 5, 2021
New court filing against Don Lemon today. CFP first covered the case 18 months ago.
Lemon is accused of “putting his hand down the front of his own shorts and vigorously rubbing his genitalia before shoving it in Plaintiff’s face and asking if they liked pussy or dick.”