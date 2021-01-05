https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-covid-coronavirus-variant/2021/01/05/id/1004399

The new coronavirus strain first seen in the United Kingdom has been found in Georgia.

The state’s Department of Public Health said Tuesday the strain was discovered in an 18-year-old man with no travel history. The patient was isolating in his home, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Georgia joined Florida, California, Colorado, and New York as states in which the more contagious variant of the coronavirus has been found, per the Washington Examiner.

“The emergence of this variant in our state should be a wake-up call for all Georgians,” DPH Commissioner Kathleen Toomey said. “Even as we begin roll out of a COVID-19 vaccine, we must not let down our guard and ignore basic prevention measures — wear a mask, social distance and wash your hands frequently.”

Georgia officials were working to identify people who might have come in contact with the individual.

The announcement was made on the same day Georgia held runoffs for both U.S. Senate seats. The election will decide which party will hold a voting majority in the upper chamber.

Although the new strain is considered more contagious than the original coronavirus, health experts said the current vaccines should combat the variant.

Nearly a month after the new strain was discovered in the U.K., British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday announced a new national lockdown for England to last until at least mid-February.

Scotland also has implemented a month-long lockdown to mitigate the spread.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

